Nancy Moore

Nancy Kay Moore, 67, of Arkadelphia passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia.

Mrs. Moore was born May 8, 1949 in Rison, Arkansas to the late Homer and Sybil Roberts McCann.

She worked for various nursing facilities as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant during her professional career. Mrs. Moore was a member of Double Wells Assembly of God Church in Watson Chapel.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Moore; four brothers, Lamar McCann, Clinton McCann, Johnny McCann and Joey McCann; one sister, Betty Lou Briley and her cousin/friend/caretaker, Diane Bradshaw.

Left to cherish her memory is two sisters, Mary Bethea and her husband, Jerry of Kirby and Martha Ann Ratliff and her husband, Milford of East End.

A graveside memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Moores Church Cemetery in Rison.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

