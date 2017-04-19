New Edinburg Plans Community Garage Sale, 5K Run for May 20

RISON – A community-wide garage sale and the Farm-to-Market 5K Fun Run/Walk will be held Saturday, May 20, to help Re-New-ing Edinburg kick off the 2017 season of the New Edinburg Farmers Market, organizers have announced.

The festivities begin with a community garage sale starting at 7 a.m. followed by the start of the Farm-to-Market 5K Fun Run/Walk at the corner of Hwy. 8 and the Farm-to-Market Road at 8 a.m. The farmers market will open at 9 a.m.

This will be the second year that Re-New-ing Edinburg has planned a festival-like atmosphere to kick off the grand opening of the New Edinburg Farmers Market.

Melody Spears, who is organizing the garage sale event, said the garage sale is open to anyone who wants to participate, including those people who live outside New Edinburg. “They can bring anything they want to sale,” Spears said.

She said they will be consolidating the garage sale vendors in the “downtown area,” so those who plan to participate are encouraged to call Melody Spears at (870) 510-6388 to reserve space.

Last year’s inaugural running of the Farm-to-Market 5K turned out to be a huge success with 71 participants registering, making it the largest turnout ever for a 5K event in Cleveland County.

