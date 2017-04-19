Peggy Bostian

Peggy Taylor Bostian, 77, of Rye, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Born November 12, 1939, at Rye, she was a daughter of the late John Franklin Taylor and Ivor Lee McClain Taylor.

She was a homemaker and life long member of Enon Missionary Baptist Church. She loved garage sales, a bargain, and most of all, giving advice, whether it was wanted or unwanted.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, J.B. Bostian, whom she married August 20, 1955, in Greenville, Arkansas; a son, Steve Bostian and spouse Paula of Morrilton; a daughter, Tasha McKinney of Rye; a sister, Dorothy Davis of Warren; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2017, at Enon Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Stroh officiating. Music was by Sybil Vincent, Mark Vincent and Tim Taylor. Burial was in Enon Cemetery by Frazer’s Funeral Home of Warren.

Active pallbearers were Jerry Davis, Randy Davis, Ricky Davis, Kenny Davis, Ronnie Joe Taylor, and James Bostian. Honorary pallbearers are Drew Bostian and Taylor McKinney.

