Rison Shine Will Meet This Monday, April 24

RISON – Rison Shine Downtown Development will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Cleveland County Herald office, 215 Main Street, in downtown Rison to discuss events for the upcoming year.

The meeting could be moved across Main Street to the FBT Community Park, weather permitting.

Britt Talent, president of the group, said the agenda will include events for the spring, summer and fall, plus the possibility of organizing another downtown area clean-up.

In addition, he said there will be a discussion of the proposed “barn quilt” trail being organized in Cleveland County and the surrounding area. Barn quilts are wood or metal squares painted to look like a quilt pattern.

There has been discussion of possibly including the barn quilts as part of the beautification of downtown Rison through lamp post banners and barn quilts in the FBT Community Park.

All Rison Shine meetings are open to anyone interested in helping revitalize downtown Rison and the surrounding area is invited to attend.