Bears Blank Hermitage, Bearden For Two More Shutouts

WOODLAWN – The Hermitage Hermits struggled to find the strike zone Tuesday afternoon as the Woodlawn Bears took advantage of 11 walks through three innings to post a 16-0 win on Senior Night at Woodlawn Field.

The win also marked the 500th career victory for Woodlawn Coach Tommy Richardson. (See story elsewhere)

Richardson started all seven seniors for Tuesday’s game, some of whom took the place of the regular starters.

Dalton Rissinger drew a walk to start the bottom of the first, and after stealing second and moving to third on a wild pitch, he scored on Cole Harrison’s sacrifice fly. Logan Smallwood then walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and then scored on another wild pitch to make it 2-0.

The Bears blew the game open in the second, scoring 12 runs off six walks, six hits and two errors. After walks by Spencer Scallion and Hunter Hunthrop, Kolten Barnes had a two-run single. Trevor Monk then singled and Rissinger’s bunt single scored Barnes. Harrison then brought Monk home with his second sacrfice fly and Smallwood doubled to drive in Rissinger. Reece Michels, Sam West and Hunthrop all walked.

After the second out of the inning, Monk dropped a single into centerfield that scored a run before Rissinger doubled to bring two more home. Rissinger eventually scored on an error.

