‘Cats, Hermits Split Double Header

RISON – The Rison Wildcats split a double-header with the Hermitage Hermits Monday, winning the first game, 13-12, before dropping the nightcap, 6-2.

The split leaves Rison as the no. 4 seed heading into this week’s 7-2A East District Tournament at Parkers Chapel. The Wildcats are scheduled to play Bearden at 4 p.m. Thursday. Should they win, the ‘Cats will advance to the semifinals to face top-seeded Harmony Grove at 4 p.m. Friday and earn a berth to the regional tournament.

Here’s a recap of Rison’s most recent games:

Rison 13, Hermitage 12

Frederick Marsh drove in the running as his hit to right scored Mason Riggins in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Rison Wilccats to a 13-12 win over the Hermitage Hermits in the first game of a double-header Monday.

Marsh’s game-winning RBI capped a wild game that saw the Wildcats give up an eight-run lead only to come back and pull out the win in the end.

Hermitage used three hits to generate a 1-0 lead in the top of the second before Rison exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the third.

