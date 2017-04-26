County’s Jobless Rate Rises To 5.1%

Despite State Setting Record Low Unemployment, County Sees Increase

RISON – While the state as a whole set a record low for the unemployment rate in February, the jobless rate in Cleveland County increased to its highest level in six months.

The U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services (ADWS) released their monthly workforce data for Feburary last Friday, April 21.

Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.7 percent in February to 3.6 percent in March, setting a new record.

“The unemployment rate decline to 3.6 percent marks a new record low for Arkansas, breaking last month’s previous record low of 3.7 percent,” said Bureau of Labor Statistics Program Operations Manager Susan Pric. “Arkansas’ jobless rate has fallen each month since December, after remaining fairly stable throughout most of 2016.”

The news for Cleveland County, however, was not as positive.

According ADWS, Cleveland County’s unemployment rate rose three-tenths of a percentage point from 4.8 percent in January to 5.1 percent in February. The state reported that there were 3,304 people employed in the county and 168 unemployed in Feburary. Those same figures for January were 3,226 employed and 155 unemployed.

