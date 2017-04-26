Lady Bears Get Past Hampton

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawn Lady Bears used four doubles, including two from Kaylee Hinson, as they got past the Hampton Lady Bulldogs, 6-2, in a conference game last Friday at Lady Bear Field.

Hinson’s first double scored Olivia Gavin in the bottom of the first to give the Lady Bears a quick lead before a follow-up double by Drew Stitt brought Hinson home to make it 2-0.

Hampton made it a one-run game in the third when three consecutive singles to start off the frame led to a run to make it 2-1.

Woodlawn extended its lead in the fifth when a double by Hinson drove in a run and a two-out double by Jordan Wilkie scored another, making it 4-1.

The Lady ‘Dogs answered with a run in the top of the sixth when a lead-off single led to a run.

The Lady Bears padded their lead in the bottom of the sixth when Blakely Leopard singled and Chase Fleetwood walked with one out. After a fly ball gave Woodlawn its second out, Courtney drove in Leopard with a single and Fleetwood scored on a passed ball.

