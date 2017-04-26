Lady Wildcat Sweep Secures No. 1 Seed For Tourney

RISON – The Rison Lady Wildcats locked up the no. 1 seed for this week’s 7-2A East District Tournament at Parkers Chapel with a two-game sweep of the Harmony Grove Lady Hornets last week.

Rison edged the Lady Hornets 1-0 last Thursday at Harmony Grove before coming back home to beat them 13-2 on Friday.

The Lady Wildcats improved to 19-4 overall and 10-1 in conference play with the two wins.

By virtue of winning the Northern Division of the 7-2A East, Rison has an automatic bid to the semifinals, and are therefore assured of a trip to the regional tournament. The Lady ‘Cats are scheduled to play the winner between Spring Hill-Bearden at 6:30 p.m. this Friday, April 28, at Parkers Chapel.

Here’s a recap of both games against Harmony Grove:

Rison 13, Harmony Grove 2

Julie Beck’s grand slam homerun was one of 18 hits that Rison used to pound out a 13-2 win over Harmony Grove in five innings last Friday at Lady Wildcat Field.

