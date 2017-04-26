Pre-Civil War Tulip Academy Coming to County This Year

RISON – The Tulip Academy, a modern-day version of a pre-Civil War boys military school and girls collegiate seminary established in 1850 at Tulip in neighboring Dallas County, is coming to the Psalms Camp near New Edinburg later this year.

Ciara Dauck of Jonesboro, secretary for the Northeast Arkansas Living Historians, the group that runs the school, confirmed this week that their organization has reached an agreement with the Psalms Camp to hold a school there.

Dauck said the Living Historians are set to meet this week to come up with a date for the school. It was last held at Mountain View in northern Arkansas.

A good way to describe the Tulip Academy is possibly a cross between a summer youth camp and 19th century boarding school. The school accepts students ages 12 to 18, which is similar to the age range accepted by the original school.

In the past, the boys at the Tulip Academy, called “cadets,” focused on “military training” like learning how to load muskets while the girls took in classes ranging from 19th century dances to cooking.

“We have them going from the time they arrive until the time they leave,” Dauk said. “Friday they begin in 2017, and we work to transition them into the time period. Cadets join the military, and the girls learn there is an art to walking in a hoop skirt.”

To read the full article, see the April 26, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.