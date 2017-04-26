Richardson, Michels Homer as Woodlawn Rolls By Rison

RISON – Will Richardson drove in five runs, including a three-run homerun, and Reece Michels allowed just one hit as they led the Woodlawn Bears to a 17-0 victory over the Rison Wildcats in three innings last Thursday at the the Wildcat Baseball Field.

Woodlawn exploded for 10 runs in the second inning to take control and then invoked the 15-run by adding three more in the third.

Trey Scallion set the tone early for the Bears by leading off with a single in the top of the first. Matthew Aiken then reached on an error setting up Richardson to drive the ball over the centerfield fence for a three-run homerun.

Nick Ward then reached on another Wildcat error, stole second and then scored on Logan Smallwood’s double to give Woodlawn a 4-0 lead.

Rison almost answered with a run in the bottom of the first when Chandler Knowles walked with two out and Mason Riggins beat out a dribbler down the third base line for a hit. Knowles, however, was called out trying to reach third.

Hunter Hunthrop reached on an error to start the top of the second and Dalton Rissinger followed with a single to put two aboard. Hunthrop, however, was caught in a run-down at home when he tried to score on a fielder’s choice by Trey Scallion.

