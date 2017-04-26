Richardson Wins 500th Game

WOODLAWN – Tommy Richardson ready to begin his new job leading the alternative learning center at Watson Chapel High School when he got a phone call the night before the start of the 1993-94 school year.

Richardson said he had already accepted the $17,000 per year position that would allow him to help his big brother, Wayne, coach the Watson Chapel High School baseball team.

On the other end of the line that night was Woodlawn Superintendent Max Watts and Buddy Bird, a former member of the Woodlawn School Board.

“They called me like the night before school started, and said if I could be there the next day I could have the (baseball) job at Woodlawn,” Richardson recalled. “So I’m like – I can make that happen… I never even interviewed. I just showed up and took it.”

That fateful phone call was the start of what has become one of the most successful high school baseball coaching careers in Arkansas. On Tuesday afternoon, Richardson notched his 500th career victory with a 16-0 win over Hermitage.

Unbeknown to Richardson, some of his volunteer assistant coaches had put together a banner and a framed “Richardson 500” jersey to present to him after Tuesday’s game.

