Rison Farmer’s Market Planning To Open May 19

RISON – Rison Shine Downtown Development decided Monday night to launch the 2017 Rison Farmers Market with a special grand opening event beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, at FBT Community Park in downtown Rison.

In addition, the group heard a report from Friends of Pioneer Village that they have raised $15,000 to make repairs to the McMurtrey Building, and Rison Shine voted to look into pursuing sponsors to help fund new banners to go on the street lamp posts in the downtown area.

The Rison Farmers Market has traditionally been held Thursdays beginning at about 4 p.m. Those gathered for the Rison Shine meeting supported the idea of going to Fridays and pushing the starting time back to 5 p.m. by starting the market a n hour later, many felt it would fit better with people’s schedules and would perhaps be a little cooler in the summer.

There was also discussion of trying to bring live entertainment to the market each week to create an “event-like” atmosphere.

The farmers market will continue to offer vendor space at no charge. Anyone selling produce, cottage food items (homemade baked goods, jellies, etc.) or crafts are encouraged to attend. All vendors are required to follow state farmer’s market rules and regulations applied to their particular product.

Pioneer Village

Annette Rawls of Friends of Pioneer Village reported that their organization had raised about $15,000 to make repairs to the McMurtrey Building.

There was some discussion as to how the money could be spent, but most of those in attendance put replacing the deteriorating windows and leveling the floor as the top priorities.

