Traveling Rabies Clinic Scheduled for Saturday

RISON – The Cleveland County Cooperative Extension Service office will be holding its annual mobile rabies clinic this Saturday, April 29, staff chair Les Walz has announced.

Walz said local residents can bring their cats and dogs to the nearest location on the day of the clinic to have their animals vaccinated by an accredited veterinarian. State law requires all animals to get the rabies vaccination.

Walz noted that some stops may start a little earlier or later depending on the number of animals per stop.

Rabies vaccination fee is $10 per animal and $15 for boosters per animal.

Bring your cats and dogs to the stop nearest you!

Here is the schedule:

• 8 a.m. Macedonia Missonary Baptist Church, Hwy. 35 South of Rison

• 9:15 a.m. Rye Fire Dept.

• 10 a.m. Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church parking lot at Calmer

• 10:45 a.m. Truck’s Store at Bowman township on Hwy. 133/Rodgers Road West

• 12:30 p.m. Bethel No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, Hwy. 35 North at Rison

• 1:15 p.m. “Y” Community Center at Staves

• 2-2:30 p.m. Cleveland County Courthouse parking lot at Rison.