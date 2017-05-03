Linda Arlette Billings, 54, of Woodlawn, Arkansas passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Mrs. Billings was born December 18, 1962 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Linda Kelly Plumley and the late John W. Beck Jr.

Arlette was a loving mother and grandmother who lived her life for them. She loved in the worst moments and articulated a story every time she spoke. She will be missed and a loved best friend to her children. Mom always watched over us on earth and will continue to do so from heaven. We love you Mom. She watches over the ways of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness. Proverbs 31:27

Arlette was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Scott; fathers, John W. Beck Jr., Dwain Williams and nephew, Chase Williams.

She is survived by her children, Casey Billings and her father Jeff Billings, Wes and his wife Jennifer Caudle, Lewis and his wife Kimber Caudle; grandchildren, Laylah, Landon and Scarlett Caudle; brothers, John Beck, Ben and his wife Rose Beck, Timmy and his wife Kim Williams, Wesley and his wife Amanda Williams, David Echlos; mother, Linda Williams and twelve nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Monday, May 1, 2017 in Friendship Cemetery at Woodlawn with Brother Don Blackerby officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

