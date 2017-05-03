Carrol “JR” Glover, 72, of Redfield passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017 at his home.

He was born May 11, 1944 in Herbine, the son of the late Roy Glover and Modena Grooms Glover.

Mr. Glover was a member of Herring Hunting Club and a deacon of Kearney Southern Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loving every day.

Mr. Glover is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Judy Glover; son, Carrol Glover, Jr.; and five brothers, Leroy Glover, Elbert Glover, Vernon Glover, Daniel Glover and Dewey Glover.

Left to cherish his memory, sons, Robert Glover and wife, Karen of Pansy and Stevie Glover and wife, Marla of Poyen; daughters, Shannon Glover of Redfield and Christal Bennett and husband, Jack of Redfield; sister, Elizabeth Carson of Fort Smith; grandchildren, Justin (Jamie), Aaron, Katy, Hunter (Katie), Britney, Taylor, Destiny, Dylan (Miranda), Landon, Cody (Shannon), Stone, Emily, Brittany, and Ashlie; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Adam, Jeremiah, Kyndall, Asher, Sadie, Jackson, Emma, Heidi, and Trey.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Buie Funeral Home in Rison with Brother Larry Heird and Stan Motsinger officiating. Interment followed at Prosperity Cemetery in Rison.

Pallbearers were Kevin Glover, Terry Glover, Stan Motsinger, Dylan Glover, Cody Glover, and Stone Carter.

Arrangements are by Buie Funeral Home of Rison.