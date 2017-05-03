‘Cats Beat Bearden, Make Regionals

PARKERS CHAPEL – The Rison Wildcats ended up fourth in the 7-2A East District Baseball Tournament last week and will play in the Class 2A South Region Baseball Tournament beginning this Thursday, May 4, at Magnet Cove.

Rison, the no. 4 seed from the 7-2A East, will face the top seed from the 7-2A West, Poyen, at 3 p.m. this Thursday, May 4.

A victory would put the Wildcats into a semifinal game against the winner of the Harmony Grove-Murfreesboro game at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Magnet Cove. A seminfinal berth would also give the ‘Cats an automatic berth to the Class 2A State Tournament to be held May 11-13 at East Poinsett County High School.

Rison punched its ticket to the regional tournament by beating Bearden, 8-6, in the first round before falling to Harmony Grove, 11-4, in the semifinals. The Wildcats dropped a heartbreaker to Spring Hill, 2-1, in the third place game.

Here’s a recap of the district tournament games:

Rison 8, Bearden 6

PARKERS CHAPEL – Rison’s Hayden Knight struck out three of the last four batters he faced as the Wildcats held off a late charge by the Bearden Bears to survive with an 8-6 win in the first round of the 7-2A East District Baseball Tournament.

