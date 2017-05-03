CCSB Approves Motions for School Facilities

RISON – The Cleveland County School Board approved four motions during a special meeting Monday night involving facilities controlled by the Cleveland County School District, Superintendent Johnnie Johnson reported.

Three of the motions involved the Cleveland County Head Start and its launch of a new Early Head Start program that will provide programs for infants and toddlers up to the age of 3.

The Cleveland County Head Start program is administered through teh Cleveland County School District.

In March, the local Head Start program was awarded two grants totaling $1 million to launch a new Early Head Start program that will provide childcare for 40 infants in the county ages 6 weeks to 36 months. The program will also create 15 new full-time jobs.

Pam Draper, director of the Cleveland County Head Start program, told the Cleveland County School Board during its March meeting that the new program will begin in August. She said 24 of the 40 Early Head Start enrollees will be cared for at the Rison Head Start Center while the other 16 will be at the new Woodlawn Head Start Center.

Johnson said the school board approved one motion to grant Head Start a “participation agreement” to apply for a grant through the Delta Regional Authority that would support renovations at the Woodlawn campus for the Early Head Start program.

