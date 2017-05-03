Lady Bears Win 8-1A District Title

THE 2017 DISTRICT CHAMPION WOODLAWN LADY BEARS - The 2017 8-1A District Champions include (front row, left to right) Halie Courtney, Haley Welden, Jayne Williams, Olivia Gavin, Madison Barringer, Mackenzie Dennis; (back row) Asst. Coach Katie Reynolds, Blakely Leopard, Charlie Handly, Chase Fleetwood, Katelyn Melhorn, Asst Coach Eddie Hinson, Madison Fitzgibbon, Kaylee Hinson, Jordan Wilkie, Drew Stitt and Coach Rachel Workman.

HAMPTON – Kaylee Hinson pitched a shutout and the Woodlawn Lady Bears cashed in on most of their scoring opportunities as they beat the Hermitage Lady Hermits, 4-0, in the championship game of the 8-1A District Softball Tournament last Friday evening at Hampton.

Woodlawn, the top seed from the 8-1A, will now face the no. 4 seed from the 7-1A conference at 3 p.m. this Thursday, May 4,   in the first round of the Class 1A Region 5 Softball Tournament at Ouachita High School in Donaldson.

A victory assures the Lady Bears of advancing to the Class 1A State Tournament that will be held May 11-13 at Woodlawn.

Hermitage was the top seed entering the 8-1A District Tournament while Woodlawn was the second seed. The two schools split their regular season games.

Hermitage advanced to the title game with a victory over Dermott while Woodlawn knocked off the tournament host, Hampton, in the first round.

The Lady Bears took an early 1-0 lead over the Lady Hermits when Halie Courtney led off the top of the first inning with a walk, stole second, moved to third on an error and then scored on a passed ball.

To read the full article, see the May 3, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.

