Lady Bears Win 8-1A District Title

HAMPTON – Kaylee Hinson pitched a shutout and the Woodlawn Lady Bears cashed in on most of their scoring opportunities as they beat the Hermitage Lady Hermits, 4-0, in the championship game of the 8-1A District Softball Tournament last Friday evening at Hampton.

Woodlawn, the top seed from the 8-1A, will now face the no. 4 seed from the 7-1A conference at 3 p.m. this Thursday, May 4, in the first round of the Class 1A Region 5 Softball Tournament at Ouachita High School in Donaldson.

A victory assures the Lady Bears of advancing to the Class 1A State Tournament that will be held May 11-13 at Woodlawn.

Hermitage was the top seed entering the 8-1A District Tournament while Woodlawn was the second seed. The two schools split their regular season games.

Hermitage advanced to the title game with a victory over Dermott while Woodlawn knocked off the tournament host, Hampton, in the first round.

The Lady Bears took an early 1-0 lead over the Lady Hermits when Halie Courtney led off the top of the first inning with a walk, stole second, moved to third on an error and then scored on a passed ball.

To read the full article, see the May 3, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.