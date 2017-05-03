Lady ‘Cats Fend Off Lady Trojans for 7-2A East Title

PARKERS CHAPEL – The Parkers Chapel Lady Trojans scored six runs in the sixth to tie the game, but Rison’s Julie Beck singled in Kennedy Ratliff in the bottom of the inning to help the Lady Wildcats pull out a 9-8 victory to win the 7-2A East District Tournament Championship last Friday afternoon at Parkers Chapel.

The victory marked the second consecutive district tournament title for the Lady ‘Cats, and gave them the league’s no. 1 seed heading into the Class 2A South Region Tournament to be held this Thursday through Saturday at Magnet Cove.

Rison is scheduled to take on the host team, Magnet Cove, the no. 4 seed from the 7-2A West conference, at 10 a.m. this Thursday, May 4.

A victory against Magnet Cove will advance the Lady Wildcats to the regional semifinals and give them an automatic berth in the Class 2A State Tournament to be held next week, May 11-13, at East Poinsett County High School.

Should Rison win Thursday morning, it would play the winner of Foreman-Spring Hill game at noon Friday at Magnet Cove.

The Lady Wildcats will take the momentum of their thrilling win over Parkers Chapel into the regional tournament.

