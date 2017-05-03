Patsy Smith

Patsy Jean Smith, 78, of Lowell, Ark., passed away Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Northwest Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 18, 1938 in Rison, AR to Virgil and Ada Gracie White.

Pat was a Homemaker who loved her family dearly. While raising her children, she also enjoyed substitute teaching in Bentonville Schools.

She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Lowell.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Eldon and Russell White.

Pat is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bill; two sons, Sandy Smith of Dallas, TX and Mike Smith and wife, Sherry of Rogers; two brothers, Thomas White and James White both of Rison; and three grandchildren, Brett Smith of LeMoore, CA, and Jake and Sidney Smith of Rogers.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2017 at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Chapel with Pastor Ben Rowell officiating. A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 800 Marshall St. Little Rock, AR 72202.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers. Memories may be shared at stockdalefuneral.com