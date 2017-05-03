Quorum Court Considers Seeking Bids for Solid Waste

RISON – The Cleveland County Quorum Court heard presentations from two solid waste contractors Monday night as the court ponders the possibility of seeking new solid waste bids since the City of Rison’s waste contract is set to expire at the end of the year.

The court, however, ultimately voted to table the matter until next month’s meeting.

Gerald Smith of Big Smith Waste Management of Star City, and Scott Hafer of Get Rid of It, Inc. of El Dorado, the county’s current contractor, both described their services and equipment to the court, but no contract figures were presented or discussed.

Smith said his company is a family-run operation that has been serving neighboring Lincoln County since May 2006. He said they replace their trucks every three years, and operate year-round except for Christmas day. Smith said the only day they missed outside the Christmas holiday was when ice and snow closed the landfill and they had to wait an extra day to unload their trucks.

Should Big Smith receive a contract from Cleveland County, he said he would add two trucks to their fleet to service the area.

Hafer stressed the fact that Get Rid of It has been serving the county for nearly 15 years. While Hafer admitted there were some “rough spots” when the company transitioned to the new side-arm garbage trucks, he said he thought “things have settled down pretty good.”

Before his presentation, Hafer passed out a letter explaining the company’s position on picking up and delivering trash cans to households in the county, and also addressed a fuel reimbursement to the county.

