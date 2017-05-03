Randall Man Convicted of Sexual Assault

RISON – A Cleveland County jury found 41-year-old Jason McDaniel of the Randall community guilty of one count of sexual assault of a minor last week and sentenced him to the maximum sentence of 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

The conviction came last Thursday afternoon, April 27, in the third day of a trial before Circuit Judge David Talley at the Cleveland County Courthouse in Rison.

McDaniel maintained his innocence throughout the trial, and inquired with the court about filing for an appeal. He was represented by defense attorney Greg Robinson of Pine Bluff.

Cleveland County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Wynne and 13th Judicial District Prosecutor David Butler tried the case for the state.

McDaniel was charged with sexual assault for having a sexual relationship with a girl who was 14 years old at the time. According the police investigation, McDaniel, who was 39 at the time, had four sexual encounters with the girl from early June to late July 2015.

McDaniel was originally charged with four counts of fourth degree sexual assault on Sept. 30, 2015. However, the investigation into the case eventually revealed that two encounters occured in Cleveland County in a camping trailer behind McDaniel’s home while one was in Bradley County and another was in Drew County.

To read the full article, see the May 3, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.