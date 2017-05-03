Spears Refuses Reimbursement Check

Judge Will Not Deposit $17,500 Fuel Check Until Waste Dispute Is Settled

RISON – Cleveland County Judge Gary Spears said he will not deposit a $17,500 fuel reimbursement check he received Monday night from the county’s solid waste contractor, Get Rid of It, Inc., until an ongoing dispute over the number of households being serviced by the contractor is settled.

The county and Get Rid of It are in the middle of a 10-year service contract that began in January 2013. Spears has refused to sign the contract because of a dispute involving the number of households being served by the company.

Spears said in an interview Tuesday morning that by accepting the check, he would be essentially accepting the terms of the contract. “As far as I’m concerned, we don’t have a contract,” he said.

Spears said he discovered a difference of what he estimated to be about 130 households shortly after the contract began. He said he based that figure on review on the number of households Get Rid of It said it was servicing along certain roads.

“After I looked at the first three pages of that, I knew there weren’t that many houses along those roads,” Spears said Tuesday, noting that he “could not in good conscious sign a contract that he knows is not right for the county.”

With an average rate of nearly $14 per household, those 130 households represent a difference of about $1,800 per month in service fees.

To read the full article, see the May 3, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.