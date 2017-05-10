Late Homerun Spoils Regional Title For Lady ‘Cats

MAGNET COVE – Parkers Chapel’s Savannah Slaughter hit a three-run homerun with two out in the top of the eighth inning to give the Lady Trojans a 7-4 victory over the Rison Lady Wildcats Monday afternoon in the Class 2A South Region championship game at Magnet Cove.

The loss makes Rison the no. 2 seed from the South Region for this week’s Class 2A State Tournament being hosted by East Poinsett County High School in Lepanto.

The Lady ‘Cats are scheduled to play the Hector Lady Wildcats, the no. 3 seed from West Region, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. A victory would send Rison into a quarterfinals match-up with the host team, East Poinsett County, the no. 2 seed from the North Region, at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Monday’s South Region final matched up the top two teams from the 7-2A East. Rison was the no. 1 seed by virtue of its 9-8 victory over Parkers Chapel in the conference tournament championship game at Parkers Chapel the week before.

The regional title game was tight throughout as Rison grabbed an early lead only to see Parkers Chapel move ahead late before the Lady ‘Cats rallied to send it into extra innings.

The Lady Trojans grabbed an early lead when two doubles in the top of the first gave Parkers Chapel a 1-0 lead.

