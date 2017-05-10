Lexi Mitchell

Lexi Marie Mitchell of Kingsland, was born at UAMS on May 3, 2017 at 11:33 a.m. She spent every second in the arms of her family until she passed peacefully in her mother’s arms at 1:05 p.m.

She touched many lives in the short time she was here and will hopefully go on to help others through the donation of her heart valves.

Lexi was surrounded by her family and loved ones every second she was alive.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Kenneth A. Fisler; maternal great-grandparents, Troy and Lois James, Kenneth H. and Mary Fisler; paternal great-grandparents, Troy Hughes, Bobby and Marie Mitchell.

Lexi is survived by her father and mother, Chance and Amanda Mitchell of Kingsland; sister, Kenzie Mitchell of Kingsland; paternal grandparents, Danny and Sarah Mitchell of Kingsland; maternal grandparents, Michael and Peggy Phillips of Rison.

Graveside services were Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Mitchell Morgan Cemetery in Kingsland with Brother Rick Bolin officiating.

Memorials can be made in Lexi’s honor to one of the two programs that have been a great help and comfort to the family. You may donate to www.mamiespoppyplates.com for another grieving family that has lost a child to receive a keepsake poppy plate in memory of Lexi. You can also donate to the Love Lives Program at UAMS, Attn: Misty White, RN, BSN, Bereavement Coordinator, 4301 W. Markham Street #526, Little Rock, Arkansas 72205-7199 , a bereavement program that has been a huge comfort and blessing to the family during this hard time or to UAMS, Tiny Hands Auxiliary Fund in memory of Lexi Marie Mitchell.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

