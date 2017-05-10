Mary Golden

Mary L. Golden, 70 of Kingsland, died May 9, 2017.

She was born March 7, 1947 in Cleveland County to the late Earnest and Mary Norton Harvill.

Mary was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingsland.

She is survived by her husband James T. Golden of Kingsland; three sons, James Thomas Golden, Jr. of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Michael Lee Golden of Kingsland, and Bradley Glen Golden of Kingsland; three sisters, Wanda Devaney of Pine Bluff, Linda Kay Lawson of Sheridan, and Joan Ellen Bass of Pine Bluff; and one grandson, Jacob Rutland of Shreveport, LA.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at First Baptist Church of Kingsland.

Burial will follow at Watson-Gumgrove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce.

