Mary James

Mary Rose Milam James, 94, of Thornton died Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at St. John’s Place in Fordyce.

She was born July 13, 1922 in Colorado Springs, CO.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John Milam and Alice Snook Milam James; husband Edgar L. James; one son, Joseph I. James; two sons-in-law, Bobby Joe Easterling and Roy L. Chick; and one brother, Charles Milam.

She is survived by one son, Edgar James and wife Mary of Camp Hill, PA; one daughter, Lea C. Chick of Thornton; one daughter-in-law, Martha James of Beaufort, SC; eight grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Benton Funeral Home with Elder Paul Cayce officiating.

Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Pennsylvania at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce. To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net