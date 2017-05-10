New American Flags Being Put Up in Rison

RISON – The Cleveland County Veterans Association, a local grassroots groups dedicated to honoring veterans, finished mounting the last of 45 new American flags around Rison Tuesday in celebration of the approaching patriotic holidays.

John Blanchard, president of the group, said the plan is to put up the flags during the patriotic holidays each year in honor of veterans.

The flags were mounted for the first time this week in anticipation of Armed Forces Day next Saturday, May 20. He said they will remain in place through Memorial Day on May 29 and Independence Day on July 4. They will be taken down after and put back up around Veterans Day in November.

The flags are being put up along Hwy. 35 in Rison and Main Street in downtown Rison. The new flags have already sparked some positive posts on social media.

Blanchard said the project is being funded through donations and fundraisers. He thanked David Green, Phil Green and Bill Tanner for helping mount the flags for the first time this week.

This is the second community project that the Cleveland County Veterans Association has tackled.

To read the full article, see the May 10, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.