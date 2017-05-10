Rison To Begin Installing New Digital Water Meters

RISON – Mayor Vernon Dollar informed the Rison City Council last Tuesday night that installation of the new digital water meters for residential customers in Rison will begin sometime after this Wednesday, May 10, when the city closes on a loan to fund the project.

Meanwhile, with the help of City Attorney Tom Wynne, the city was able to clarify a zoning ordinance issue that will allow the Cleveland County School District to move forward with a new Early Head Start program that will provide care for children ages infant to 3 years old.

Last month, the city council approved a low bid of $264,685 from Big Creek Contracting of Heber Springs to install the new digital waters meter to mostly residential customers on the Rison Water system.

That bid fell within the city’s $280,000 budget for the project after the “first deduction” was utilized on the original bid that eliminated the installation of the 2-inch meters that are used mostly by larger businesses.

Dollar explained during last Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting that he and city recorder/treasurer Rhonda Thompson will be travelling to Little Rock today (Wednesday, May 10) to formally close on the federally-backed loan funding the project. The loan is being administered through the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission.

Once the paperwork is signed and completed, Dollar said the construction can begin.

Zoning Question

Stan Sadler, a member of the Cleveland County School Board, addressed the mayor and council about a possible dilemma involving a new Early Head Start program that will renovate a residence in an R-1 residential zone into a center to provide care for children ages 3 and under.

