Steve Gavin, 67, of Pansy, died late Sunday, May 7 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Born February 24, 1950, he was a son of Jep and Ruby Harper Gavin.

His survivors are brothers, Jerry and Vic Gavin and sister, Carolyn Clark, all of Pansy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daniel Harper Gavin.

He had been an employee of Cotton Belt Railroad as a switchman and was enjoying retirement at Pansy.

He was a member of Prosperity Methodist Church at Pansy, where there will be a memorial service, Thursday, May 11 at 2:00PM, with a visitation to follow memorial service.

Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Service in Star City.

