Wanda Miller, 73, of the Herbine community in Rison, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

Mrs. Miller was born on April 3, 1944 in Warren, Arkansas, to Harry and Gertie Powers Taylor.

She was a retired beauty operator and a member of Enon Missionary Baptist Church, where she enjoyed serving the Lord. Wanda married her husband, Billy on September 13, 1958 and during their spare time they enjoyed going camping and fishing. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother that will dearly be missed.

Mrs. Miller is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Billy Ray Miller Jr. and one daughter, Theresa Ann Miller.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 58 years, Billy Ray Miller of Herbine; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Pinson of Franklin, Tennessee; granddaughters, Bailey Pinson of Franklin, Tennessee, Andrea (Buddy) Wilkins of Herbine; great grandchildren, Emersyn Wilkins and Everett Wilkins.

Funeral services were Friday, May 5, 2017 at Buie Funeral Home in Rison with Brother Jackie Richardson and Michael Stroh officiating. Interment followed at Prosperity Cemetery in Rison.

Pallbearers were Brandon Patrick, Jeff Patrick, Steve Harlow, Mike White, Jerry Thomasson, Aron Cruce, Donald Miller and Larry McEntire.

Memorials may be made to Lymphoma and Leukemia Society in her honor.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com (870)325-6216.