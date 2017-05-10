Woodlawn Approves $1,000 Pay Raise

Move Is In Advance of State-Mandated Raises; District Cited in Audit

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawn School Board voted Monday night to give the certified staff a $1,000 per year pay raise beginning with the 2017-18 school year, exceeding what would be the state-mandated pay increase over the next two years.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Dudley Hume told the board he will be visiting with the Arkansas Department of Education this week to explain the reason behind two audit findings that led to the Woodlawn School District being put on probation for one year.

Both issues were addressed during the Woodlawn School Board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night.

The board’s decision to add $1,000 per step to the certified staff salary schedule comes as the state begins two rounds of mandated pay raises for teachers during with the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.

The state minimum for a teacher’s salary is currently $31,000. Hume said the state is adding $400 to that base starting with the 2017-18 school year and then adding another $400 the following year to make the new state minimum $31,800.

Rather than implement two separate increases, Hume recommended adding a $1,000 pay raise with the start of new school year. By doing so, he said the district will still be above the state minimum once the state-mandated raises are implemented.

