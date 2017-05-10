Woodlawn To Graduate 47 Seniors This Tuesday

Woodlawn High School will hold graduation ceremonies Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 7 p.m. on the football field. In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be moved into the gym.

The Woodlawn High Schoo Class of 2017 consists of 47 candidates for graduation: Zackery Chris Austin, Kolten Lee Barnes, Zane Thomas Breshears, Matthew Cade Conner, Nelson Lee Davis, Dylan Leon Dismuke, Andrea Faith Doss, Brian Wayne Fleetwood, Kimberly Chase Fleetwood, Kaylee Brooke Gossett, Ashlyn Paige Graves, Joseph Tyler Gulledge, McCallie Renee Hall, Britton Ray Hargrave, Ricky Lynn Harris,Spencer Alan Harris, William Cole Harrison, Sydney Elizabeth Hayes, Gregory Hunter Hunthrop, Jacob Lee Jacks, James Dylan Johnson, Daniel Joseph Llewellyn, Trevor Reece Monk, Samantha Marie Otwell,Casey Ellen Parker, Joseph Michael Parton, Ethan Clay Pennington, Michael Brett Pierce, Alex Dalton Rissinger, Colton Thomas Robertson, Noah Tristin Blake Rogers, Laura Faye Sawyer, Spencer Vernon Scallion, Chandler Ann Simmons, Logan Riley Smallwood, Tristian Alexander Smith, Kasey Lynette Sowrheaver, Braden Jess Sparks, Jaci Nikolle Stewart, Ruston James Stewart, Samantha Drew Stitt, Katlin Michelle Taylor, Hannah Faith Tisdale, Quincy Parker Vanlandingham, Sydney Marie Weatherford, Kolby Lee Williams, Justin Dakota Wright.