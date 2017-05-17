Bears Surge Past Dierks, 6-2; Head Back To Baum

Michels Throws Two-Hitter As Woodlawn Breaks Game Open With 4-Run Fifth

PINE BLUFF – The Woodlawn Bears are headed back to Fayetteville for their second consecutive state title game after using a steady performance from starting pitcher Reece Michels and three RBIs from Nick Ward to get past the Dierks Outlaws, 6-2, Monday afternoon in the Class 1A State Tournament semifinals at Taylor Field in Pine Bluff.

The Bears will face the Taylor Tigers at 5:30 p.m. this Friday, May 19, at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

This will be Woodlawn’s seventh trip to the state finals since 2007 and their second straight championship game appearance after winning the Class 2A state title last year over Junction City.

This will be the second time that Woodlawn (33-1) will have faced Taylor (25-6) this season. The Bears topped the Tigers, 13-1, in the Class 1A Region 5 championship game on May 8.

Woodlawn will be going for its fifth state championship in baseball while Taylor will competing for its sixth.

While the Bears ended up with a four-run victory in Monday’s semifinal game, it certainly wasn’t an easy win, especially over the first half of the game.

