CCSB Okays 39 School Choice Transfers

Vast Majority of Requests Are From Watson Chapel School District

RISON – The Cleveland County School Board approved 39 transfer requests under the state’s School Choice Act during its regular monthly meeting Monday night, more than three times the number requests that the district received last year.

Under the School Choice Act, students can request a transfer into another public school district as long as the receiving school district approves the request. The deadline for making those requests was May 1.

While the school board ultimately accepted all 39 requests, Superintendent Johnnie Johnson warned that the incoming students will have to take what they can get as far as choices are concerned.

“They are going to have to understand if we accept them, our kids are going to come first,” Johnson told the board before the vote was taken. “If they can’t get classes (that they want), then they will have to stay where they are.”

Johnson pointed out that some transfer students request attending either Rison Elementary or Kingsland Elementary. He said the district may not be able to meet those requests depending on the enrollment at each school.

School board member Jason Hall asked Johnson if he had any idea if any of the student transfers had discipline problems at their previous school. The School Choice Act does allow districts to deny accepting students who have been expelled.

To read the full article, see the May 17, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.