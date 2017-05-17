Evelyn Johns

Evelyn Louise Jacks Johns, 97, of Warren, died Sunday, May 14, at her home.

Born November 12, 1919, in Cleveland County, a daughter of the late Randolph Jacks and Mattie Smith Jacks, she was a homemaker, a member of Harmony Freewill Baptist Church and the widow of Joe Lester Johns who died February 22, 1983.

Also preceding her in death were brothers Johnny Bob Jacks, Davie Pennington and a sister Elizabeth Green.

Survivors are one daughter Eloise Hunter and spouse Don of Warren; one sister Reba Forrest of Pine Bluff; two grandchildren Paula Herring and spouse Bradley, David Hunter and spouse Jody; five great-grandchildren Blake Herring and spouse Ashley, Jagger Hunter, Krystal Hayes, Heather McGlaughlin, and Anthony Barnhart.

Funeral service was Tuesday, May 16, at Frazer’s Chapel with Rev. Max Williams officiating. Linda Barrett was organist and soloist was Tim Taylor. Burial was is in Union Cemetery at Rye, by Frazer’s Funeral Home.

Active pallbearers were Brandon Price, Tommy Bradley, Danny Adair, Dewayne Adair, Joe Herring and Leonard Hunter, Jr.

