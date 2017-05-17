Frederick Sutherland

Fredrick G. Sutherland, 77, of Rison, formerly of New Orleans, Louisiana died Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Greenhouse Cottages in Rison.

He was born April 7, 1940 and was of the catholic faith and a retired truck driver.

He moved to Rison, Arkansas in 2005 due to a hurricane and became friends with everyone he met and was loved by many.

Graveside Services were Friday, May 12, 2017 at Humble Hope Cemetery in Rison with Minister Thomas Young officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com. (870)325-6216.