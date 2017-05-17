Harold Cook, Jr, 66, of Corinth, Kentucky died Friday, March 24, 2017 in Cleveland County, Arkansas.

He was born May 29, 1950 at Owenton, Kentucky a son of the late Harold Edward Cook and Chris House Cook.

He was a truck driver.

Surviving are two sons Harold Cook and Edward Cook both of Frankfort, Kentucky; five daughters Brittiney Wolfe, Rison, Ark, Cathi Jones, Oklahoma, Bettie Elmore, Glentoe, Kentucky, Amie Elmore and Missy Gaines both of Frankfort, Kentucky; a brother Dwight Cook, Dry ridge, Kentucky; two sisters Rhonda Hammond, Corinth, Kentucky and Brenda Brucke, Owenton, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his wife Donna Roberts Cook. His cremains were buried in Kentucky.

Arrangements by Frazer’s Funeral Home of Warren, Arkansas.