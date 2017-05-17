Lady ‘Cats Edge PC For First State Title Berth

Kennedy Ratliff’s Single Drives In Winning Run in the Top of the Eighth Inning, 3-2

LEPANTO – Kennedy Ratliff’s single in top of the seventh scored Macy Ratliff to give the Rison Lady Wildcats a 3-2 win over the Parkers Chapel Lady Trojans and earn Rison its first-ever bid to the state championship game.

The Lady Wildcats will face the defending Class 2A state champion Spring Hill Lady Bears at 10 a.m. this Saturday, May 20, at Bogle Park on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Rison (27-5) and Spring Hill (22-9) have squared off twice this season with the Lady ‘Cats winning both games. Rison won 8-3 on May 6 at the Class 2A South Region Tournament and 8-1 in the District 7-2A East Tournament on April 28.

Despite the Lady Wildcats’ two victories, Coach Kristie Saunders noted that Spring Hill has been on the big stage before.

“Their strength is their veteran pitcher (Kalyne Powell),” Saunders said. “They have been here before, they know how to win and most specifically win in Fayetteville.

“We have to stay focused and not get rattled. We do not need to let our nerves take over and we need to just play the game clean,” she added. “We have to take everything we have learned these past 30 games and apply it.”

