New Edinburg Farmers Market Opens Saturday

RISON – A community garage sale and 5K run/walk will help the New Edinburg Farmers Market kick off its 2017 season this Saturday morning, May 20.

Meanwhile, the Rison Farmers Market has announced that it will hold its grand opening event on Friday evening, June 9, at the FBT Community Park in downtown Rison.

Activities for the New Edinburg Farmers Market begin at 7 a.m. with a community-wide garage sale that will be held along Hwy. 8 in the downtown area of New Edinburg.

Melody Spears, the garage sale organizer, said spaces are available free of charge to anyone who would like to participate. Call Melody Spears at (870) 510-6388 for more information.

At 8 a.m. the Farm-to-Market 5K Run/Walk will begin at the corner of Hwy. 8/Farm to Market Road. In addition to the 5K run, there will also be a one-mile fun walk.

The race is sponsored by FBT Bank and Mortgage, Warren Bank and Trust Company, and Exterminating Services Company. Contact Patricia McClellan at 901-606-4162 for additional information.

