Parton, Hargrave, Austin Lead Woodlawn Grads

WOODLAWN – Woodlawn High School graduted 47 seniors Tuesday evening in a ceremony at the Carl Jones Sports Complex. Seventeen of those students from the Class of 2017 graduated with honors:

Valedictorian Joseph Michael Parton is the son of Michael and Tiffany Parton. He plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Monroe in the fall where he will major in Atmospheric Science.

Valedictorian Britton Ray Hargrave is the son of Sam and Melissa Hargrave. He plans to attend Arkansas State University in the fall where he will major in Creative Media Production.

Valedictorian Zackery Chris Austin is the son of Chris and Heather Austin. He plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in the fall where he will major in Nursing.

Salutatorian Hannah Faith Tisdale is the daughter of Fred and Amy Tisdale. She plans to attend Arkansas State University in the fall where she will major in Psychology.

Honor Graduate Casey Ellen Parker is the daughter of Jesse and Amy Parker. She plans to attend Southern Arkansas University in the fall where she will major in Nursing.

