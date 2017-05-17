Rison To Graduate 62 Thursday Night

RISON – The Rison High School Class of 2017 will hold graduation ceremonies at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Wildcat Field. In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be moved into the gym.

The Rison High School Class of 2017 consists of 62 candidates for graduation: Alexciya La’Desenia Bethune, Ralexis Erianna Boswell, James Owen Bowlin III, Fredrick Tylor Brandon, Kaleb Donald Douglas Brodnax, Kyle Andrew-Slavsky Burns, Katelyn Briana Clark, Matthew Troy Cooper, William Caleb Davis, William Caleb Davis, Adrian Paul Dollar Jr., Lesley Marie Drye, Darby Jean Durey, Wesley Brian Easterling, Taylor Wade Gazaway, Christopher Royce Grantham, Kaitlyn Renea Grice, Cierra Brianna Hardnett, Ja’Quan Laron Henry, Leslie Gale Hickerson, Jordan Lee Hurst, Manuel Kenzel Jackson, Prince Ryan Johnson, Madison Carol Kinley, Dakota Danielle Kirkpatrick, Hayden Oliver Knight, Lora Elizabeth Koonce, Sydney Katheryn Leopard, Dorian Jacobi Livingston, Julian Michael Lopez, Jessica Leigh Lowery, Katelyn Simone Mason, Justin Tyler Mays, Austin Logan McDonald, Miranda Mischelle Nichols, Mateo Portae Olier, Alexander William Owen, Rachel Brooke Owen, James Michael Parnell Jr., Brett Alan Parnell, Breanna Michelle Pierce, Christopher James Pierce, Jared Brown Prescott, Kennedy Elizabeth Ratliff, John Chandler Roberts, April Lynn Ruelle, Rebecca Layne Russell, Dustin Cain Scallion, Remington Elliot Selman, Matthew James Shaw, Tiffani Elizabeth Silvey, Ashtyn Makayla Smith, Chasity Norvella Smith, Latreana Nicole Smith, Tiffany Carmen Steadham, Hank Russell Stewart, Matthew Keith Terry, Ariel Alexys Turner, Taylor Faith Vanlandingham, Alyvia Saline Vestal, Summer Nicole Vinson, Keara Lashay Wainwright, Blain Kelton Wells.