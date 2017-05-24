Catherine Roberts

Violetta Catherine “Memaw” Roberts, 76, of Ladd passed away Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Roberts was born July 4, 1940 in Texarkana, Texas, to the late Chauncy M. and Francis Hanes Matthews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert I. Roberts; son, Drew Roberts; brother, George N. Matthews; grandchildren, Adam Roberts and Stormy Dawn Roberts.

Ms. Roberts is survived by one son, Jeff M. (Dawn) Roberts of Pine Bluff; two daughters, Linda (Eddie) Henderson of Pine Bluff and Barbara Coats of Pine Bluff; eleven grandchildren, Rachel, Michael, Edward, Amy, Tristan, Corey, Kristian, Francis, Brittainy, Kendell and Brice; sixteen great grandchildren, Brayden, Caleb, Hayden, Joshua, Logan, Ethan, Gracie, Landon, Haley, Isabella, Andrew, Adrea, Hunter, Mason, Carter and Kaylyn.

Graveside services were Monday, May 22, 2017 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Pine Bluff with Brother James Watson officiating. Ms. Roberts’ grandchildren served as pallbearers.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

