Fiber Optic Line Breaks at Benton, Cuts Internet Service to Cleveland Co.

RISON – Roughly 400 residents and businesses in Cleveland County spent the first of the week without Internet access as the service lost connection Saturday, May 20. around 6 p.m.

According to Bruce Grubb, local technician for ARK-O/Cleveland County Telephone Company, one of the company’s fiber cable lines contracted through Verizon that connects into Windstream, and then into Cleveland County, was washed out in the Saline River near Benton.

Cleveland County Telephone Company is the leading provider for local Internet services in the county.

Internet service was restored to Cleveland County around 2 p.m. Tuesday as Verizon was able to string a 6,000-foot fiber cable along I-30 in Benton to cross the river. Grubb said the delay was caused by Verizon needing to obtain permits to run the temporary line. David Hovland, network administrator for ARK-O, said traffic also caused a delay in the process as on lane of Interstate 30 needed to be closed.

“This is a temporary fix,” Hovland said, noting permanent repairs will be made to the line in the near future. Though a date to make the permanent repairs has not been set, he said the two-to-four hour process should take place between midnight and 5 a.m. to avoid inconveniencing any customers.

Several businesses in the downtown district of Rison, including The Herald, were without Internet service from Saturday evening to Tuesday afternoon.