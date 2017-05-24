Koonce, Ratliff, Roberts Lead Rison Class of ‘17

RISON – The Rison High School Class of 2017 graduation ceremonies were held Thursday, May 18, at Wildcat Field.

21 students graduated with honors:

Valedictorian and Honor Graduate Lora Elizabeth Koonce is the daughter of Keith and Melissa Koonce. While at RHS, Lora Beth participated in softball, basketball, track, and cross country. She was voted senior personality and attended Girl’s State. She was a class officer all four years. Lora Beth was active in student council, FCA, FCCLA, FBLA, Beta, EAST, and science club. She is a member of Rison Baptist Church. Lora Beth will be studying biology at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Valedictorian and Honor Graduate Kennedy Elizabeth Ratliff is the daughter of Mark and Lori Ratliff. Kennedy participated in student council, Beta Club, FCA, FBLA, FCCLA, science club and GT. She is a member of Crigler Missionary Baptist Church. Kennedy has excelled at softball and track for the Lady Wildcats, earning a Flosoftball ranking of 115th in the nation, and is on the 2017 All American watch list. She has signed to play softball for the University of Arkansas and will major in psychology.

Valedictorian and Honor Graduate John Chandler Roberts is the son of John Mark and Michelle Roberts. He was a member of the Wildcat basketball and track teams. He participated in Beta, FBLA, and science Club. He was selected prom king and senior personality. JC will study marketing at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Salutatorian and Honor Graduate Jordan Lee Hurst is the daughter of Jeff and Jamie Hurst. She has been a member of the basketball, softball, track, and cross country teams. She served as class officer two years and yearbook editor. She was selected senior personality as well as Girls State Delegate. She has been a member of

Beta, student council, FCA, FBLA, FCCLA, and science club. She is a member of Rison Baptist Church.Jordan plans to attend Arkansas Technical University in Russellville to pursue a course of study in mathematics.

Honor Graduate Summer Nicole Vinson is the daughter of Chris and Wendy Vinson. While at RHS, Summer was active in the Beta, Chess, science and library clubs. Summer will attend Southeast Arkansas College at Pine Bluff to major in general studies.

To read the full article, see the May 24, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.