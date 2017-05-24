Lonnie Brown

Lonnie Vernon Brown, 91, of Warren, died Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 6, 1925 on Big Creek, near Rison, the son of Charles Levi and Mary McClellan Brown.

He was a Baptist and a World War II Army veteran.

Always a farmer, he grew his own tomato crop until this year.

He was the owner of Brown’s Feed & Seed in Warren for more than 40 years and later was the Manager of the Bradley County Farmer’s Co-Operative for another decade. He was named the 1999 Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year. He was a founding board member of the Warren Pink Tomato Auction Marketing Board; Southeast Arkansas Livestock Auction; Bradley County Fair Board; Arkansas Cattleman’s Association; Warren Civitan Club; and served on the Arkansas Soil Conservation Service Board for many years.

Preceding him in death were his two wives, Claudia Bell Barrett Brown, whom he married Oct., 10, 1949, she died Oct., 3, 1991; and Betty Jo Hurst Trucks Brown, whom he married Dec. 1, 1996, she died Jan. 27, 2016; his parents, and three brothers, Leon, T.H. and Larkin Brown.

Survivors include, his sister, Mattie Clark of Pine Bluff; two sisters-in-laws, Ruth Brown and Ruby Brown, both of Monticello; a brother and sister-in-law, Bernard and Pat Barret of Tucson, AZ; and several nieces and nephews from the Barrett and Brown families; two step-sons, Drew Trucks and spouse Mary, Fayetteville, AR and Matt Trucks and spouse Juli, Warren, AR. A daughter Jeanna Poniwaz, Russellville, AR., three step-grandchildren Nathan Trucks, Alexandria Poniwaz and Cassidy Trucks, a step-great-grandchild Rhinna Poniwaz.

Funeral services were Saturday, May 20, 2017 with Rev. Jerry Carter and Rev. Charles Wooley officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery by Frazer’s Funeral Home. Active pallbearers were Tracy Strange, John Gavin, Terry Donley, Scott Taylor, David Grider, and Michael Burns. Honorary pallbearers were Tim Murphy, Bobby Galloway, Dr. Dichelle George, John McClellan, Don White, and Dr. David Chambers.

Memorials may be made to the Bradley County Veteran’s Museum, 210 N. Main Street, Warren or the Warren Branch Library, 115 W. Cypress Street, Warren, AR 71671 Online guestbook www.frazerfuneralhome.com