Wilson Bros. Mill Could Be Operational by August

RISON – The first pieces of equipment for a new saw mill near Rison belonging to the Wilson Brothers Lumber Company began arriving last week, and could be operational as early as August, Frank Wilson with Wilson Brothers said.

Wilson said the new mill will be replacing the company’s existing mill located on Hwy. 35 North at Staves. He said the maintenance shop located across the highway from the mill at Staves will remain at its location to continue supporting the company’s timber operations.

The new mill is located on some of the company’s existing property on Hwy. 79 about two miles south of Rison. Wilson said the new mill will be situated on about 40 to 60 acres, depending on how much room is dedicated for log storage.

Established in 1972, Wilson Bros. Lumber has been milling hardwood into railroad ties and flooring at its existing mill on Hwy. 35 at Staves north of Rison.

Wilson said their plans are to continue milling hardwood, but the new plant will allow them much greater flexibility and efficiency than the old circular saw mill at Staves.

The new mill is being equipped with the latest in band saw technology and “optimizing equipment,” which Wilson explained is computerized equipment that maximizes the amount of lumber that can be milled out of each piece of timber.

