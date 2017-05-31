Aiken, Richardson, Ward Earn All-State for Woodlawn Bears

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – Juniors Matthew Aiken and Will Richardson, and sophomore Nick Ward of the state champion Woodlawn Bears have been named to the Class 1A All-State baseball team, the Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) has announced.

Aiken, an infielder/pitcher, was one of the leading homerun hitters for the Bears this season while Richardson, a pitcher/infielder, was named Most Valuable Player of the state championship game after going 3-for-4 at the plate with two homeruns and six RBIs. He was also the winning pitcher in that game.

Ward was a valuable offensive weapon for Woodlawn this year from batting as the designated hitter. He had three RBIs in the Bears’ 6-2 win over Dierks in the state semifinals and also had two doubles in finals against Taylor.

In addition, Richardson joined junior outfielder Trey Scallion and junior pitcher/second baseman Reece Michels on the Class 1A All-State Tournament Team. Woodlawn hosted the Class 1A State Tournament this year.

All-Star Selections

Bears’ senior catcher Logan Small and Woodlawn Coach Tommy Richardson were both selected to the

East All-Star baseball team.

The All-Star baseball game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Bear Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas at Conway.

To read the full article, see the May 31, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.