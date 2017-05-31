County Population Shows 5% Decline

After Gains In Previous Census Cycles, New Estimates Indicate Drop

RISON – When the 2010 Census figures were released, Cleveland County was one of the few counties in southern Arkansas to see a population increase over the 2000 Census.

Though the margin was by only 1.4 percent – from 8,571 people in 2000 to 8,689 in 2010 – it was still a gain and not a loss like some many of its neighboring counties and communities.

That trend, however, looks like it might be coming to an end as the latest estimates from the United States Census Bureau show the county’s population at an estimated 8,241 as of July 1, 2016. That number reflects a loss 448 people, or 5.2 percent of the county’s population.

The Institute of Economic Advancement, College of Business at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock recently released research tracking the “components of population change” among the state’s eight largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA). The purpose of that research was to see where the gains or losses for each MSA were coming from. The research compared the population changes from the April 1, 2010 Census to the July 1, 2016 populationestimates.

Since Cleveland County is considered part of the Pine Bluff MSA, it was included in the research.

Of the eight MSAs surveyed, Pine Bluff was the only one to show a loss from 2010 to 2016. The state, as a whole, is estimated to have seen a population increase of 2.5 percent since 2010.

To read the full article, see the May 31, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.